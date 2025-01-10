Man Who Won Historic $2 Billion Powerball Lottery Has Malibu Home Reduced to Ash by LA Wildfires
The Malibu mansion is among 12,000 homes destroyed by the fires
Powerball billionaire Edwin Castro's Malibu mansion is among 12,000 homes destroyed by the wildfires. The once-luxurious property is now a haunting scene.
The Palisades fire, first reported Tuesday morning in Topanga State Park, has scorched nearly 20,000 acres. It's left a trail of destruction that includes Castro's $3.8 million coastal retreat.
Once a symbol of luxury along the Pacific Coast Highway, the property is a charred skeleton, with only concrete pillars remaining.
Castro, who won a historic $2.04 billion jackpot in November 2022, purchased the Malibu getaway in 2023.
The home was part of an extravagant spree that followed his choice to claim the lump sum prize of $997.6 million. His properties include a $25.5 million estate in the Hollywood Hills, a $4 million Japanese-style residence in Altadena for his parents and a $47 million mansion in Bel Air, amounting to a $76 million real estate portfolio.
This loss is just one of thousands across the region. Authorities report the fire is 6% contained, with emergency crews working to prevent further damage.
Local officials warn conditions remain dangerous. They're asking residents to heed evacuation orders as high winds and dry conditions exacerbate the crisis.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
- MOST POPULAR IN U.S.