Powerball billionaire Edwin Castro's Malibu mansion is among 12,000 homes destroyed by the wildfires. The once-luxurious property is now a haunting scene.

The Palisades fire, first reported Tuesday morning in Topanga State Park, has scorched nearly 20,000 acres. It's left a trail of destruction that includes Castro's $3.8 million coastal retreat.

Once a symbol of luxury along the Pacific Coast Highway, the property is a charred skeleton, with only concrete pillars remaining.

Castro, who won a historic $2.04 billion jackpot in November 2022, purchased the Malibu getaway in 2023.

The home was part of an extravagant spree that followed his choice to claim the lump sum prize of $997.6 million. His properties include a $25.5 million estate in the Hollywood Hills, a $4 million Japanese-style residence in Altadena for his parents and a $47 million mansion in Bel Air, amounting to a $76 million real estate portfolio.

This loss is just one of thousands across the region. Authorities report the fire is 6% contained, with emergency crews working to prevent further damage.

Local officials warn conditions remain dangerous. They're asking residents to heed evacuation orders as high winds and dry conditions exacerbate the crisis.