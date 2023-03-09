KEY POINTS Marcus Rashford has acknowledged Manchester United's shortcomings against Liverpool

Three Liverpool players scored twice while Roberto Firmino added the final goal

Rashford is optimistic they can pull off a big win against Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League

Manchester United fans have been in shambles since seeing their side lose to archrivals Liverpool 7-0 on Monday, March 6, but striker Marcus Rashford is denying any notion that they gave up at any point of the match.

"We didn't give up, that's nonsense. We were unorganized, yeah, communication was bad, yeah, that's why we conceded the goals," Rashford said as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

"But it comes down to the fact that I believe everyone was trying to get back into the game that much, we came away from the team's principles in and out of possession. I felt like the forwards were trying to press as just the forward unit, we weren't connected with the midfield, then the same with the midfield and the defense."

Liverpool found the back of the net before halftime care of a Cody Gakpo strike in the middle of the box and as Manchester United sought to fight back even harder in the second half, Liverpool was keen on putting this game away.

Darwin Nunez struck next at the 47th minute and Gakpo ballooned their lead to three with his second goal three minutes after Nunez while the Red Devils fully lost their composure later on.

Another goal from Nunez, two from Mohammed Salah, and an 88th-minute goal from Roberto Firmino cemented Manchester United's record-tying defeat–their fourth-ever 7-0 defeat in their illustrious history.

For additional context, Manchester United had not seen such a one-sided loss since falling to the Wolverhampton Wanderers on December 26, 1931.

It should be noted at this point that they were just 10 days removed from their first-ever piece of silverware in years after defeating Newcastle United for the English Football League Cup (also known as the Carabao Cup) and had come off the victors in a hard-fought contest against West Ham United in the English FA Cup on Thursday, March 2.

But if they are truly staking their claim towards the mountaintop of the English Premier League down the line, they can ill afford to have another performance as big as this.

"Listen, it's happened, the only thing we can do is can learn from it and move on. I'm happy and grateful we have another game so quickly because we have an opportunity to take a step forward from the last game and put it behind us," Rashford mentioned.

Manchester United's next fixture will see them face Real Betis in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League on Friday, March 10.

"Losing against Liverpool is enough... When we have a game like we did at Liverpool, we want to play as soon as possible to put it right. Hopefully tomorrow we can do that," he ended.