A handful of NCAA Tournament teams have already clinched their spot in the March Madness 2023 bracket. More than one-third of the conference championships have been won with Selection Sunday still four days away.

What teams are in the March Madness 2023 bracket so far? Of the 68 spots in the NCAA Tournament, 11 were locked up by Tuesday night.

Southeast Missouri State and Farleigh Dickenson became the first two teams to earn automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament. Southeast Missouri State beat Tennessee Tech in overtime to win the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Saturday night. Farleigh Dickenson actually clinched an automatic March Madness bid before losing to Merrimack in Tuesday's Northeast Conference Championship Game. Merrimack is ineligible to make the NCAA Tournament this year, so Farleigh Dickenson earned a bid when it beat St. Francis (Pa.) Saturday night for a spot in the NEC title game.

Kennesaw State beat Liberty by one point Sunday to win the Atlantic Sun Championship. The Owls have doubled their win total from last year with a 28-6 record.

No. 9 Gonzaga is the best team that is already in the March Madness field. The Bulldogs won their fourth straight WCC Tournament. Gonzaga has made the NCAA Tournament every year since 1999.

Drake won the Missouri Valley Conference. The College of Charleston won the CAA Tournament. Oral Roberts won the Summit League with a 30-4 record. The three teams have a real chance to pull off a March Madness upset. All three are projected to be No. 12 seeds in the final NCAA Tournament bracket, according to ESPN's Joe Lunardi.

Furman won the Southern Conference Championship and is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1980. Louisiana won the Sun Belt Championship for the first time since 2014.

The NCAA Tournament teams are Big South champs UNC Asheville and Horizon League champs Northern Kentucky.

