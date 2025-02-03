Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling the CEOs of PBS and NPR to testify over what she is describing as "systematically biased coverage."

In respective letters issued under the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Subcommittee, which serves under the House Oversight Committee, Greene said the outlets have engaged in "one-sided reporting," which "attacks over half of the country to protect and promote its own political interests." She added that they don't "deserve a single cent of American taxpayers' money."

Greene used the "Hunter Biden laptop story" as an example to back her claims, which she argued were "an attempt to protect then-candidate Joe Biden leading up to the 2020 presidential election."

🚨PBS AND NPR CALLED TO FACE DOGE SUBCOMMITTEE🚨



PBS and NPR receive the tax dollars of hard-working Americans to stay on the air.



Their coverage should serve every single American, not just a narrow slice of like-minded individuals and ideological interest groups.



Notably,… pic.twitter.com/m2qAkGpzMo — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 3, 2025

"Just hours after President Trump was sworn in for the second time, PBS falsely implied that Elon Musk made a fascist salute at the President's inaugural rally," Greene added, a reference to the episode which led to contrasting interpretations over whether Musk had indeed done a Nazi salute. Musk, who has vehemently denied doing so, praised the lawmaker's initiative, calling it an "excellent action."

Greene finished her post by saying she looks forward to the testimonies to the subcommittee to explain "why they deserve to continue receiving public funding." "To me, it looks like a great place for DOGE to save some extra $," she said, in reference to the non-official's agency to slash government spending.

Originally published on Latin Times