GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump's billionaire backer Elon Musk have been dredging up debunked conspiracy claims from the 2020 election about Dominion Voting Systems rigging elections.

Greene, of Georgia, told conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on his InfoWars show Friday that "someone" saw their vote for Trump changed after casting a ballot on a Dominion machine for the former president in her home state, Newsweek reported.

"They marked Donald Trump and they marked who they were voting for the rest of the way down their ballot on the machine," Greene insisted.

"When this voter printed their ballot and they looked, it had changed. It was not Donald Trump, it was not me and it was not the other ones they had voted for. It had switched," Greene claimed.

"So they had to start over, and they went through it several times and it kept on making the same error," she continued. "It kept on switching the votes .... It sounds similar to what we heard in 2020."

Following Trump's loss to President Joe Biden in 2020, his supporters and a number of right-wing outlets spewed baseless allegations that Dominion had "switched" votes for Trump to Biden.

Dominion began suing individuals, including Rudy Giuliani, and organizations spreading the false claims, winning, most notably, a record $787.5 million settlement with Fox News.

Musk, the world's richest person and the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, also made a series of unfounded claims like Greene against Dominion while campaigning for Trump in Pennsylvania.

Responding to a Trump supporter who asked about election tampering during the town hall-style event outside Philadelphia on Thursday, Musk brought up Dominion.

"Statistically there are some very strange things that happen that are statistically incredibly unlikely. There's always this question of, say, the Dominion voting machines," said Musk, wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.

"It is weird that, I think, they were used in Philadelphia and in Maricopa County [in Arizona] but not in a lot of other places. Doesn't that seem like a heck of a coincidence?" he continued. "The last thing I would do is trust a computer program."

A Dominion spokesperson said the company doesn't serve Philadelphia County.

"Fact: Dominion's voting systems are already based on voter verified paper ballots. Fact: Hand counts and audits of such paper ballots have repeatedly proven that Dominion machines produce accurate results. These are not matters of opinion. They are verifiable facts," the spokesperson wrote in an email to NBC News.

A Dominion spokesperson told Newsweek that it "has been the target of ongoing defamation, including long-debunked claims" like those spouted by Greene.