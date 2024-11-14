Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took her time during a House Oversight hearing on the government's handling of the pandemic to unload a laundry list of falsehoods, including vaccines to combat it didn't work and were deadly.

"Guess what. Vaccines didn't work," Greene said, citing people still catching the virus despite being vaccinated.

Greene also claimed that the vaccine also killed people and that health officials carried out a cover-up to hide it from the American people.

She said she has never taken the vaccine and won't ever in the future.

"Thank God. I'm so glad I didn't take it," Greene said and noted that vaccine hesitancy has risen to new heights.

"I will stand here and represent all of the Americans that don't ever want to be forced to take a vaccine."

She said that would include parents who don't want their children to be forced to be vaccinated.

Greene also said that forcing children to wear masks in schools was "absolutely repulsive."

She claimed that children were never at risk of hospitalization or dying from the pandemic.

Greene also reiterated a debunked claim that vaccines are linked to rising autism cases in the United States and declared vaccines a "war on our children's health."

Greene went on to assert that the U.S. government paid for the creation of the virus that killed millions of people around the world.

"One of the greatest lessons that has been learned here is the government and its powerful agencies should never use the American people's hard-earned tax dollars to create viruses that can be unleashed on the world like COVID-19."

She also repeated attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was the face of the government's response to the health crisis.

"He lied and many, many people died," Greene said.

She claimed missteps during the pandemic took away people's rights and cited closing churches, businesses not being allowed to open and even trips to the beach being banned.

Greene ended by saying the response to the pandemic was a war on the American people and "crimes against humanity" were committed.

She said she expects the next attorney general to prosecute government health leaders.

President-elect Donald Trump tapped Rep. Matt Gaetz for the role. Greene came out in support of his nomination.