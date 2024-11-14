Rep. James Comer took a final House Oversight Subcommittee meeting looking back on the response to the coronavirus pandemic to continue to attack the apparent deletion of emails by a top advisor to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Comer grilled NIH Deputy Director Dr. Lawrence Tabak about Dr. David Morens.

The Kentucky Republican says that Morens sent government documents to private email accounts and attempted to delete them to hide things.

Republicans on the committee have claimed that Morens — a former top advisor to Dr. Anthony Fauci at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) — deliberately obstructed the Select Subcommittee's investigation into the origins of COVID-19 to protect Fauci.

Comer asked Tabak if Morens had lied to the committee when he testified.

Tabak deflected questions by noting that Morens was under investigation and he couldn't comment until the department decided on his employment.

The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic has met for two years to review issues in the response the the health crisis.

Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) detailed what he called serious flaws in the government's response to the pandemic.

He claimed that public health agencies issued unscientific recommendations, keeping healthy children out of schools, forcing businesses to close without cause and mandating vaccines that "stripped away freedoms."