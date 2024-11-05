Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has won reelection in Georgia's 14th Congressional District by defeating Shawn Harris, the Associated Press projected.

Greene has been one of Donald Trump's loudest allies in Congress and has pushed conspiracy theories.

The Associated Press called the race with her leading 67.2% to 32.9% with 45% of the votes counted.

Green has been a thorn in the side of House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele once called the inflammatory congresswoman a "crazy fool."

She has served in Congress since winning her first election in 2020 after running unopposed in the general election.

Greene supported the QAnon conspiracy theory that claimed a deep-state cabal of Satanist pedophiles in the government were working against Trump.

In 2021 she claimed that a Jewish "Space Laser" was responsible for wildfires in California.

Greene has called people jailed in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot political prisoners facing human rights abuses.

Her opponent, Shawn Harris, is a retired Brigadier General in the US Army who served in combat in Afghanistan. He and his wife run a grass-fed cattle farm in Rockmart, Georgia. He has five children and four grandchildren.