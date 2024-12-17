Republican House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene threatened to shoot down unidentified drones in New Jersey, sparking controversy after growing concerns and investigations into mysterious drone sightings.

Over the past several weeks, there has been an increase in drone activity reported across New Jersey and New York, with sightings near critical infrastructure and military installations, according to multiple reports.

Government agencies, including the FBI and Homeland Security, have launched investigations but have yet to provide clear explanations, leading to public speculation and frustration.

In a Truth Social post on Monday, Greene, who represents a district in Georgia, vowed to take matters into her own hands, saying she would "shoot the drones down myself" alongside other Americans.

"I'm going to tell you right now that if they try to tell us all to stay inside, stay home, shelter in place "FOR OUR SAFETY" from the drones, there is no way in hell I will comply with that absolute bullshit. Not doing it. No way. I'll shoot the drones down myself along with every other red blooded freedom loving American," Greene wrote.

Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump has echoed concerns, suggesting the government knows more than it is revealing.

The FBI and local authorities are continuing their investigation into the drone sightings, with advanced detection technologies and personnel deployed to monitor the situation.

