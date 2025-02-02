Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene warned her fellow Republicans that there will "absolutely be hell to pay" if they do not confirm cabinet nominees Tulsi Gabbard, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Kash Patel.

"If the Republican controlled Senate fails to confirm even one of these 3 GREAT patriots, there will absolutely be hell to pay," Greene wrote in an X post shared over the weekend.

"There is not a single Republican Senator that can win their elections without the MAGA base in their state," she added.

There is not a single Republican Senator that can win their elections without the MAGA base in their state. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 1, 2025

President Trump nominated Gabbard to lead national intelligence, RFK Jr. to take over as Health and Human Services secretary, and Patel to direct the FBI. All three nominees have been put through the ringer by Democrats and Republicans alike throughout their confirmation hearings.

Gabbard has been thoroughly questioned about her views on Russia and NSA leaker Edward Snowden, RFK, Jr. on his anti-vaccine stance and Patel's past promises to go after Trump's "deep state" enemies.

Originally published by Latin Times