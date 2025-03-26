Seventeen years ago, Katrina Starnes didn't set out to build a market research powerhouse. She didn't have grand entrepreneurial aspirations or a master plan for dominating the industry. What she had was a deep appreciation for the work itself, uncovering insights, solving complex challenges, and helping businesses make informed decisions. That passion eventually evolved into The Rise Group, a company that has not only stood the test of time but has reshaped how businesses approach market research and data-driven decision-making.

While many businesses in the industry followed traditional approaches, sticking to broad-stroke statistics and standardized reporting, Starnes and her team carved out a unique space—one where research wasn't just about collecting data but about understanding the why behind it. Today, as The Rise Group celebrates over 15 years of industry dominance, it boasts a legacy of agility, precision, and impact.

When The Rise Group first entered the market, the standard approach to research was clear-cut—delivering broad data sets based on widely accepted industry metrics. Research firms would often stop at demographic insights, offering clients information like, "X% of women in their 30s prefer this product" or "Y% of businesses in this sector adopt this policy." While useful, this level of analysis left critical questions unanswered.

Starnes quickly realized that businesses needed more than just numbers; they needed context. They needed to understand the factors influencing those numbers, the nuances shaping behaviors, and the emotional drivers behind decision-making. "We found that our clients weren't just asking, 'How many?' They were asking, 'Why? What's next? How can we adjust?'" Starnes says.

This realization became the foundation of The Rise Group's approach. Instead of offering broad, one-size-fits-all research, the firm focused on hyper-specific insights—digging deeper than surface-level statistics to uncover real decision-making factors.

For instance, instead of merely reporting how many employees were satisfied with their corporate relocation policies, The Rise Group investigated questions like: How do relocation policies affect employees from different cultural and economic backgrounds? What specific challenges do employees face when moving for work? How do these challenges impact job satisfaction and long-term retention?

This next-level approach allowed The Rise Group to provide data with true strategic value, empowering companies to make informed, meaningful decisions. It also positioned the company as an insight leader, bridging the gap between raw data and actionable intelligence.

One of the most defining aspects of The Rise Group is its ability to work across industries with depth and precision. Starnes often jokes that her team has tackled research projects spanning A to Z: Agriculture to Zika.

Unlike many research firms that specialize in a single sector, The Rise Group has built a reputation for taking on projects that others shy away from. The company has led investigations in areas as diverse as healthcare, public policies, corporate strategies, workplace culture, and consumer behavior.

"No two projects are the same," Starnes explains. "We've worked with corporate America on relocation policies, dug into consumer sentiment in rural communities, and explored how industry professionals perceive new technologies. The common thread is that our work is always driven by real-world challenges and the need for better decision-making."

This industry-agnostic yet deeply specialized approach has been key to The Rise Group's success. Rather than following market trends, the company has continuously adapted to client needs, making it a trusted partner in research and strategic insights.

This client-driven approach has allowed this research company to develop unique methodologies tailored to specific industries and challenges. The company has refined research techniques that go beyond surface-level insights. The Rise Group evolves with evolving innovations, offering real-time, actionable solutions instead of static reports that sit on a shelf.

Whether helping a company navigate corporate giving strategies or understanding how nurses in emergency rooms perceive workplace stress, The Rise Group has built its reputation on solving complex problems with precision and insight.

Beyond its client work, The Rise Group has cultivated a culture of continuous learning. Starnes has led efforts to document and share knowledge across the company, ensuring that expertise isn't siloed but accessible and replicable.

Every process is recorded, every insight is documented, and every learning experience becomes part of a shared knowledge base. This system has allowed the company to scale without losing the depth and quality that set it apart.

"We don't just train employees—we create an environment where knowledge is constantly growing," Starnes explains. "When someone figures out a new approach, it doesn't stay with them—it becomes part of our collective expertise." This emphasis on collaboration and innovation has been instrumental in The Rise Group's long-term success.

What started as a response to client needs has evolved into a business that continues to shape industries. With a commitment to agility, precision, and impact, The Rise Group is set to remain at the forefront of market research, helping businesses navigate an increasingly complex world with clarity and confidence.