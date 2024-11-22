Ginger Gaetz Posts 'Unemployment Never Looked So Good' After Husband Confirms He Won't Return To Congress
There were questions about whether he would seek to return to his seat after dropping his bid to be Trump's Attorney General
Former Rep. Matt Gaetz reportedly he will not seek to return to Congress to resume duties after withdrawing his name to be Donald Trump's U.S. Attorney General.
He announced the decision on Friday.
Ginger Gaetz, his wife, posted a photo of him at a bar with "Unemployment has never looked so good."
Gaetz faced an uphill battle to win enough support. A House Ethics Committee was investigating reports that he had sex with a minor.
He resigned from Congress the day after Trump nominated him and the committee declined to release its findings.
Gaetz announced Thursday he was no longer seeking to become Attorney General after holding meetings with Senators to try to win their backing.
Those meetings indicated he would have enough votes to be confirmed.
"I'm still going to be in the fight, but it's going to be from a new perch. I do not intend to join the 119th Congress," he said in an interview with Charlie Kirk.
The Florida Republican hinted at what he is doing next.
"Stock trading is such a huge part of congress. It shouldn't be," he posted on X. "I can't wait to tell all these stories of corruption, treason and betrayal."
He ended with with, "Coming soon."
