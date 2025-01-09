Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass faced criticism and questions from reporters over her absence while wildfires raged across her city.

An expressionless Bass declined to respond after being asked by Sky News reporter David Blevins about her initial absence and cuts to the Fire Department budget.

"Do you owe citizens an apology for being absent while their homes were burning? And do you regret cutting the Fire Department budget by millions of dollars, Madame Mayor?"

Blevins pressed as Bass disembarked from a plane after her trip to Ghana. "Have you absolutely nothing to say to the citizens today?" he added.

Bass ignored the reporter's questions, keeping her eyes on the ground. Blevins continued, asking if she regretted being in Ghana while the fires unfolded at home.

When questioned again about whether she had anything to say to citizens, Bass remained silent.

Later, at a news conference in Los Angeles, Bass explained she took the "fastest route back" on a military plane and maintained communication throughout the flight.

"So I was able to be on the phone the entire time of the flight. We are fighting for you and everyone in Los Angeles," she said, reading from prepared remarks.

At one point, Bass appeared confused by her notes, mistakenly saying, "Emergency information, resources and shelter is available. All of this can be found at URL."

Cut in LAFD Budget

Her leadership has come under fire as many have criticized her for significant budget cuts to firefighting services.

The 2023-2024 budget allocated $837 million to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), while the homeless budget stood at $1.3 billion. Additionally, the LAFD's budget was reduced by over $17 million for the following fiscal year.

Death Toll May Rise

At least five people have died, according to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, as multiple wind-driven fires continue to rage across Los Angeles County, largely uncontained, CNN reported.

The latest fire to break out is the Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills, prompting evacuation orders.

The Palisades Fire, which is burning along the coastline between Malibu and Santa Monica, has spread to over 15,800 acres with no containment. It destroyed at least 1,000 structures, making it the most destructive wildfire in Los Angeles County history.

Another major blaze, the rapidly spreading Eaton Fire, is consuming homes in Altadena. "It is just a surreal scene," CNN's Anderson Cooper said. The fire has spread to over 10,000 acres and is threatening to destroy 13,000 buildings.

In response to the worsening fires, all schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation's second-largest, will be closed Thursday. In the Palisades, two schools have already been destroyed by the flames.