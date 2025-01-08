A dramatic video captures the terrifying scope of the Palisades Fire, which continues to rage across parts of Los Angeles County.

The footage, captured by Alexandra Datig, shows the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) engulfed in smoke and flames, littered with downed power lines.

"All of PCH is on fire right now," Datig says in the video, describing the apocalyptic scene. "There is fierce wind, downed power lines, power poles toppled over, things are exploding, gas lines are on fire, flames are coming back over PCH being blown by fierce winds."

"It is like driving through hell itself down here," Datig emphasized. "Literally through hell."

The fire, fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds, has destroyed homes, scorched thousands of acres and forced tens of thousands of residents to evacuate. The blaze remains at 0% containment, with gusts up to 60 mph expected to exacerbate the already dangerous conditions through Thursday, according to Cal Fire.

Evacuation efforts have been fraught with chaos, as gridlocked traffic left many trapped for hours on the few escape routes out of the upscale Pacific Palisades area. Some residents abandoned their cars, opting to flee the fast-moving flames on foot.

Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency, and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass expressed her gratitude to firefighters battling the inferno. "Thank you to all the crews working tirelessly to respond and protect life and property," Bass posted on X.

Authorities have issued a stern warning to residents in the affected areas: "Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to LEAVE NOW."

As the fire continues to spread, officials urge residents to stay informed and follow evacuation orders for their safety.

Originally published by Latin Times.