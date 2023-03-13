KEY POINTS Megan Fox donned a black gown with a plunging neckline at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Megan Fox went on a solo outing over the weekend.

Fox looked stunning in her black gown with a plunging neckline as she posed for photos at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Sunday night in Los Angeles. The "Transformers" star was noticeably alone at the bash since her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, was nowhere in sight.

Fox paired her formfitting gown by Miss Sohee with sparkling jewels by Mouawad. Sources told Page Six and Entertainment Tonight that the "Jennifer's Body" actress enjoyed the gathering.

"Megan Fox was having a great time at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party last night. She seemed happy and free. She was friendly to everyone and was just enjoying herself," a source told ET.

"She spent most of the night with her longtime agent, Chuck James, and they were chatting together all evening. She left the party at around 2 am while holding hands with him."

An eyewitness exclusively told Page Six she was having fun at the party and was spotted grooving to the music and sipping a drink in an outdoor area. She also reportedly stayed close to "Black Adam" star Noah Centineo, James and three female friends.

"She was spending a lot of time talking to Centineo," the anonymous tipster said. "She looked like the cat who ate the canary."

The insider added that she debuted fiery copper-red hair at the event.

"My inspo was 'The Little Mermaid,'" said celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, who styled her freshly dyed hair, Glamour reported.

"Megan revealed new hair tonight, which is coppery red and a shorter length. She's wearing a beautiful black gown, so we wanted the hair to look very effortless and modern."

Fox's solo outing came amid the drama in her relationship with Kelly. She sparked split rumors from the musician during the Super Bowl weekend when she posted a cryptic post seemingly alleging that the "Emo Girl" singer cheated on her.

Sources told People and Us Weekly that they had a big fight. She deleted Kelly from her Instagram posts and unfollowed him before deleting her account.

However, the two have been working on their relationship. They were spotted visiting a marriage counseling office in California days after their fight and were even together on Valentine's Day.

An anonymous source recently told ET that they "still have trust issues to work through" following "a big argument."

"They have a lot to work out before they can think about moving forward together as partners," the tipster said.

"MGK really loves Megan, and he is hopeful that they can get to a better place and be happy together. He knows he is going to have to go above and beyond to reconcile things with her."