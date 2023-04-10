KEY POINTS Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are back together but are taking things slow

Their relationship status update came after their PDA-packed sighting in Hawaii

Kelly reportedly exerted effort to make Fox feel happy and loved

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have rekindled their romance after going through a rough patch earlier this year.

Fox and Kelly were spotted frolicking on the beach in Hawaii last week, two months after sparking split rumors.

In photos obtained by Page Six, they were all smiles as the "Bloody Valentine" rocker gave Fox a piggyback ride. They were also spotted holding hands while walking on the shore during the PDA-packed sighting Saturday.

An unnamed source told Us Weekly that Kelly and Fox have decided to put their wedding on hold as they continue to work on their relationship.

"Megan Fox and MGK are back together, but are taking it slow," the insider claimed. "They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues. They had a huge L.A. wedding ceremony planned that is now on hold."

"This Hawaii getaway was just what they needed to reconnect and work on their relationship," a second unnamed tipster told the outlet of the couple's trip to Hawaii. "As difficult as it was, this rough patch almost brought them closer together in a lot of ways. They have every intention of spending their lives together and making things work at any cost."

Another insider gave an update on the celebrity couple's relationship, telling Entertainment Tonight that the "Emo Girl" singer has been doing his best to make the "Jennifer's Body" actress feel happy and loved.

"Megan and Machine Gun Kelly have been making an effort to work out their issues as a couple and things have been getting better," the unnamed tipster told ET. "Machine Gun Kelly has been going out of his way to make sure Megan feels happy, loved, and secure with him."

The source added, "They enjoy being together and love one another, so they are trying to get to a good and solid place. They both have so much fun together and feel comfortable with one another, and that hasn't changed."

Fox and Kelly were believed to be "on a break" until this Hawaii trip, following reports that they fought at a Super Bowl party in February.

The actress sparked split rumors during Super Bowl weekend when she unfollowed him on Instagram and deleted all of their photos and videos together.

The "Transformers" star then shared a cryptic post with lyrics from Beyoncé's song "Pray You Catch Me," leading fans to question whether Fox was accusing her fiancé of infidelity.

"You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath," the actress wrote alongside photos of herself, a sign about struggling to walk away from a relationship, a mystery man in a gray sweatsuit and a clip of an envelope being burned in a fire pit.

Fox also followed Eminem, with whom Kelly has been feuding, before deleting her account.

The actress and singer, who started dating in 2020 and got engaged in January 2022, were later seen leaving a marriage counseling office. They also hung out together on Valentine's Day.