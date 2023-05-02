KEY POINTS Donald Trump was only joined by his son Eric during his overseas trip to Scotland

Trump attended a ceremony to break ground for a second course at one of his Scottish golf resorts

The former president failed to publicly acknowledge Melania Trump's 53rd birthday

Former President Donald Trump's visit to Scotland was shrouded in controversy after his wife didn't join him on his overseas trip.

Trump arrived at Aberdeen Airport in Scotland via private plane Monday without former first lady Melania Trump by his side, U.K. newspaper Express reported.

Trump was joined only by his son, Eric, to cut a ceremonial red ribbon to break ground on a second golf course in his golf resort at the Menie Estate in the Balmedie area of Aberdeenshire. It was named the MacLeod course after his mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, BBC News reported.

"It's great to be home," Trump said, noting that Scotland was the "home" of his mother, who was born on Lewis in the Outer Hebrides before emigrating to the U.S.

"My mother was an incredible woman who loved Scotland. She returned here every year and she loved the Queen," Trump said.

Trump is expected to visit his Turnberry golf resort in Ayrshire before heading to another golf course in Doonbeg, Ireland.

The last time Trump traveled to Scotland was in 2018, during an official visit to the United Kingdom. At the time, the former president was joined by Melania, and they spent two days at his Turnberry golf resort.

The trip comes days after Melania's 53rd birthday, which Trump has not publicly acknowledged despite several high-profile personalities greeting the former first lady.

Trump published 15 posts on his Truth Social account on April 26, Melania's birthday, but not one mentioned the former first lady.

An unnamed source previously told People magazine that the former president planned to join Melania's birthday celebration at Mar-a-Lago in Florida if his schedule allowed him to be at their official residence that day.

"Despite what you hear, the Trumps are a close family," the source said.

Another unnamed insider told the outlet that Melania wanted to mark the occasion with a "low-key celebration" with her family.

The Trump couple has been the subject of public speculations in recent weeks after Melania was not seen by her husband's side during his indictment and arraignment over business fraud charges filed by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in March.

The former first lady was notably absent last month when Trump surrendered to authorities and attended his arraignment for the 34 felony charges related to his alleged hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Melania also failed to attend Trump's post-indictment speech at Mar-a-Lago.

People magazine previously cited an unnamed source as suggesting that Melania might still be angry with her husband over his alleged extramarital affair with Daniels.

But the insider said that the former first lady still supports Trump amid his legal predicament.