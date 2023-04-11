KEY POINTS Melania Trump felt uncomfortable about joining Donald Trump's presidential campaign, a report claims

The former first lady allegedly prefers to be "left alone" in Mar-a-Lago

Another report claimed that Trump pleaded with Melania to join his campaign

Former first lady Melania Trump wanted to remain out of the spotlight during her husband Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, reports have claimed.

Unnamed sources told People magazine that Melania doesn't want to get involved in the former president's rallies and speaking engagements as part of his campaign.

"Melania is not now or hasn't recently taken part in her husband's political events," one source claimed. "It is not comfortable for her."

The source added that the former first lady likes to be left alone at their Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

"Melania can be aloof and not particularly friendly because she simply wants to be left alone," the source said.

However, another report suggested that Melania recently agreed to be involved in Trump's 2024 campaign.

An unnamed source told Page Six that Trump asked his 52-year-old wife, a former model, to join in his presidential campaign.

"He told her, 'I really need you for this because we are going to be campaigning,'" the Page Six source said.

The source claimed that the couple had a "major talk" over the weekend, and the former first lady "agreed to be on board."

International Business Times could not independently verify the reports.

Melania broke her silence Sunday, days after the indictment and arraignment of the former president. She posted "Happy Easter!" on her Twitter account alongside a photo of a rose.

The former first lady has not been seen with her husband since Trump's indictment on charges related to alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Melania didn't join her husband when he flew to New York for his arraignment last week for the 34 felony business fraud charges by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

She was also absent from Trump's post-indictment address in Mar-a-Lago, but the former president's children attended the event.

Trump thanked his family, especially his children and their spouses, for their support while facing a legal predicament. However, the former president failed to mention his wife specifically.

An unnamed source previously claimed to People that Melania might still be upset with Trump for allegedly having an affair with Daniels and paying the adult film actress $130,000 to hide their extramarital affair.

Despite this, the source claimed that the former first lady would still support her husband's fight against the criminal charges he is currently facing.

Melania's husband is running for the Republican nomination for president for a third time after his failed reelection bid in 2020.

However, Trump is also facing other investigations, including his botched handling of classified documents and an election interference case in Georgia.