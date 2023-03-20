KEY POINTS Memphis and Dallas will go for their third-straight win on Monday

The Grizzlies and Mavericks are expected to engage in a tight contest

Ja Morant is still ruled out for the Grizzlies when they tangle with the Mavs

The Memphis Grizzlies will host the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, March 20 at the FedEx Forum and are installed as slight favorites to prevail even without top star Ja Morant.

But despite the absence of the two-time NBA All-Star. Memphis is a -1.5 favorite over Dallas in this matchup with the moneyline set at -120 for the Grizzlies and -100 for the Mavericks per USA Today Sportswire.

Both teams are on two-game winning streaks.

For Memphis, their last win came at the expense of the Golden State Warriors, 133-119.

In that game, Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way with 31 points and seven rebounds.

Desmond Bane contributed 26 points, while Dillon Brooks finished with 18 markers.

"The ball's moving and multiple guys are getting opportunities," Bane stated in a report by ESPN. "Coming down the stretch when everybody's been involved in the game, it is easy to step up and knock down a big shot."

The Mavs, on the other hand, are coming off a 111-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Maxi Kleber lifted the Mavericks with a buzzer-beating three-pointer in that victory.

Kyrie Irving held up the fort for Dallas with 38 points, six rebounds, and six assists, whereas Christian Wood and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 12 markers each.

"Knowing Ky, he wanted to go for the win," Mavs coach Jason Kidd said about the final play via ESPN. "With the double team, he had to give the ball up. That's just trusting with his teammates, and Maxi was at the right place at the right time."

The Grizzlies lead the regular season series 2-1. In their last duel this month, Memphis won over

The game will be telecast over NBA TV at 8:00 PM ET with live streaming also available via fuboTV.