Meta, Facebook's parent company, announced it will release a request for proposals to identify nuclear energy developers to support its growing energy needs for AI data centers.

The company plans to partner with nuclear energy developers to add 1 to 4 gigawatts of nuclear generating capacity across the country by the early 2030s, Meta said in a statement.

This initiative seeks to expand the use of reliable, clean energy to power Meta's data centers and surrounding communities instead of relying on gas power plants, which pose a great risk to the environment.

According to Meta, nuclear energy is viewed as crucial for meeting the rising demand for stable, low-carbon electricity required for advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and data infrastructure.

Compared to renewable energy like solar and wind, nuclear projects involve higher costs, longer development timelines, and stricter regulations but offer consistent energy and long operational lifespans, said Facebook's parent company.

Meta aims to reduce cost and scalability by collaborating with developers across multiple projects.

Meta isn't the only company that's focused on creating AI data centers. Microsoft and BlackRock joined hands to raise $100 billion for AI data centers in September.

Amazon also announced that it will invest $10.45 billion to build data centers in the United Kingdom. In November, Amazon's proposal to increase nuclear energy flow to its data center in Pennsylvania was rejected by regulators.

Last month, MSN reported 220 new gas power plants to power AI data centers are in development across the country.