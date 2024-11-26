While the surge in data center development to support artificial intelligence (AI) strains the U.S. power grid, it raises an ethical question: Is AI worth the energy needed to power it?

As energy demands from AI grow, 220 new gas power plants that are used to power data centers (and also cryptocurrency mining) are already in the works, reported MSN. But the construction could undermine efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Rising emissions from electricity use are in direct conflict with Joe Biden's pledge to cut America's total greenhouse emissions in half, from 2005 levels, by 2030 and to net zero emissions by 2050.

"There are real moral questions that will be brought to bear," said Neil Chatterjee, who served as chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission during Donald Trump's first presidency. "Is the benefit society is deriving from AI worth the energy intensity needed to power it and the carbon emissions associated with that energy intensity?"

These plants have lifespans of 25 to 40 years, requiring as much energy as a medium-sized city, and continuing the country's dependency on gas despite Biden's aims to eliminate grid emissions by 2035.

Despite the moral quandary, Microsoft, Google, Meta, Verde Solutions and Amazon are all in various stages of development for their own data centers.

ERCOT, a power grid operator for Texas, said to MSN that its energy demand will nearly double by 2030 with the Lone Star State needing an additional 67 gigawatts of electricity.

According to a Bloomberg Intelligence report, data centers drive natural gas use that's "equivalent to roughly 10 to 30 percent of current U.S. demand for gas-fired power generation."

Will Big Tech shape policy on climate change?

Currently, Biden's power plant rule is facing repeal, while the pressure lies on Big Tech to take formidable measures to shape policy.

Travis Fisher, a senior Energy Department adviser during Trump's first term said, "It will be up to the companies driving new demand — namely Big Tech — to decide just how green they want to be. My sense is that when net-zero goals collide with the bottom line, it's the bottom line that wins."

As it stands, and his West Wing has repeatedly said that they will upend rules on power plant emissions.

"There is no free lunch that can make us feel good about meeting new demand with fossil fuels," said Pam Kiely, an associate vice president at the Environmental Defense Fund.

World leaders will attempt to negotiate agreements about rising emissions from electricity and gas use at the United Nations Climate Change Conference that will be held this month in Baku, Azerbaijan.