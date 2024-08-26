Meta is planning a major project to significantly expand the use of geothermal power for its electricity needs.

The partnership between Meta and Sage Geosystems will deliver up to 150 Milliwatts of new geothermal baseload power to support Meta's data center growth. It would be the first use of next-generation geothermal power east of the Rocky Mountains.

Sage says it will utilize its proprietary Geopressured Geothermal System to provide carbon-free power to Meta's data centers. The company says the technology marks a significant advancement for the clean energy sector.

"We are excited to partner with such an innovative company like Sage Geosystems that is a proven leader in geothermal development on this project and beyond," said Urvi Parekh, Head of Renewable Energy at Meta.

The federal government was part of Monday's announcement. The Energy Department says geothermal power will help meet "unprecedented growth" in demand for energy in the country. Geothermal power is clean and uses electrical power generated from geothermal energy.

"This announcement is the perfect example of how the public and private sector can work together to make the clean energy transition a reality," said Cindy Taff, CEO of Sage Geosystems.

In addition to the announced geothermal project, Meta says it continues to invest in carbon-free energy to support its data centers and support the transition to a cleaner and more reliable grid.

Meta hopes to put the first phase of the program online and operating in 2027.