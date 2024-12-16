Filmmaker and activist Michael Moore is unapologetically fanning the flames of public outrage against America's for-profit health care system following the assassination of UnitedHealthcare's CEO.

In a lengthy Substack post, Moore addressed the backlash after his name was cited in a manifesto written by the alleged shooter, Luigi Mangione. The manifesto referenced Moore's 2007 documentary SICKO, which exposed the greed and corruption of the U.S. health insurance industry.

"The anger is 1000% justified," Moore wrote. "It has been boiling. And I'm not going to tamp it down or ask people to shut up. I want to pour gasoline on that anger."

Moore criticized the media and political leaders, particularly Democrats, for focusing on condemning the act of violence rather than addressing the systemic failures driving public despair. He pointed to widespread suffering caused by high medical costs, denied claims, and mounting debt.

"This is not about the killing of a CEO," Moore wrote, condemning violence unequivocally in an indictment of the healthcare industry. "Yes, I condemn murder, and that's why I condemn America's broken, vile, rapacious, bloodthirsty, unethical, immoral health care industry," he said.

Calling for transformative change, Moore advocated for dismantling the current health care system in favor of universal, free care, similar to systems in countries like Canada and Taiwan. He urged the public to channel their anger into action and called on his audience to watch SICKO, which he has made available for free, to understand the stakes.

"We need to replace this system with something sane, something caring and loving — something that keeps people alive. This is a moment where we can create that change," Moore wrote.

Originally published by Latin Times.