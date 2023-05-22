KEY POINTS Michelle Rodriguez said Dwayne Johnson's cameo in "Fast X" is "long overdue"

Michelle Rodriguez has teased that there could be "more" Dwayne Johnson in the next "Fast and Furious" movie.

Rodriguez opened up about Johnson's surprise cameo in "Fast X" and explained what it means for the franchise during an interview at the block party for Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach project in Los Angeles over the weekend.

"They're gonna be a little pissed at us," Rodriguez told Entertainment Tonight of Johnson's cameo in the film's end credits. "But, you know, I mean, it's due. It's long overdue. It's the beginning of the end, so we kinda gotta throw it all the wall and see what sticks."

She continued, "Ahead of time, you might get a little pissed off at us. It just means there's more."

Johnson plays Luke Hobbs, a bounty hunter for the DSS and the lead federal agent tasked to capture Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his team, in the franchise. He appeared in four movies, including 2017's "The Fate of the Furious." Fans last saw him in character for the 2019 spinoff with Jason Statham, "Hobbs & Shaw."

In the post-credits scene of "Fast X," which premiered Friday, Jason Momoa's Dante Reyes calls Hobbs to tell him that he is coming after him for killing his dad, Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida), confirming Johnson's return to the franchise, according to Screen Rant.

The new installment picked up from "Fast Five," in which Toretto, Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) and their gang stole money from Hernan. Toretto and his group saved Hobbs from an ambush from Hernan's group. Hobbs agreed to work with Toretto's gang to avenge his murdered team by executing Hernan.

Hernan's son, Dante, vowed to avenge his father's death. He followed them for a decade before he started his revenge.

Johnson's impending return is a huge surprise to "Fast and Furious" fans because the actor previously said he was done with the franchise.

Several outlets reported that Johnson and Diesel had a falling out when they filmed the eighth installment, "The Fate of the Furious," in 2016.

However, in 2021, Diesel took to social media to publicly ask Johnson to join them as they wrap up the franchise.

"My little brother Dwayne... the time has come. The world awaits the finale of 'Fast 10,'" Diesel wrote on Instagram. "As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don't send well wishes... but the time has come. Legacy awaits."

He added, "I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best 'Fast' in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can't be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny."

However, Johnson refused to return to the franchise. In an interview with CNN, the former professional wrestler said he had turned Diesel down privately and called his co-star's social media post "an example of his manipulation."

Johnson also said that Diesel should have left his kids and Walker out of his post.

"Fast X" is now in theaters.