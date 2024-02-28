A Kent County judge affirmed Tuesday that Kristina Karamo was "properly" removed as the chair of the Michigan Republican Party.

The decision follows months of internal disputes within the state GOP concerning its financial health, culminating in a vote on Jan. 6, 2024, where party members opted to oust Karamo from her leadership position.

Kent County Circuit Court Judge J. Joseph Rossi, in his ruling, stated that any actions taken by Karamo on behalf of the Michigan Republican state committee since January 6 are void. The ruling also barred her from representing the party.

"Any actions of Ms. Karamo since Jan. 6, 2024, purporting to be taken on behalf of the Michigan Republican state committee are void and have no effect," the judge said.

The judgment, declared on the same day as Michigan's presidential primary, reinforces the validity of the vote against Karamo and settles the leadership dispute that has marred the party.

Former U.S. Rep. Pete Hoekstra, who had garnered support from the national Republican Party and former President Donald Trump, is now recognized as the rightful chair of the Michigan Republican Party.

Hoekstra, while expressing the need for unity within the party, said, "It is time to unite and move forward with the business of delivering the state of Michigan for our party's presumptive nominee, Donald J. Trump."

Karamo, who had been refusing to leave her position, described the judge's decision as "grossly unfair." Despite her plans to hold a convention to select presidential delegates, a group of Republicans, including her former co-chair, Malinda Pego, filed a lawsuit seeking a definitive ruling on the lawfulness of her removal.

The internal strife stemmed from a challenging year for the Michigan GOP, marked by financial difficulties and infighting. Karamo, an unsuccessful candidate for Secretary of State before assuming the party's leadership, faced calls for her resignation from opponents.

The vote on Jan. 6, during which nearly 89 percent of attendees voted to remove Karamo, faced scrutiny regarding the number of precinct delegates present. Judge Rossi, however, affirmed the validity of the outcome, stating that there were sufficient votes to support Karamo's removal.