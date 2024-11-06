Michigan Official Easily Wins Reelection Despite Child Sex Crime Charges

An elected official in Michigan won his seat back in a landslide victory despite resigning in September for child sex crime charges.

Kenneth Fletcher (D) has unofficially regained his position as Delta Township Supervisor after defeating two write-in candidates with a sizable 89% of the vote.

Fletcher was arrested and charged for allegedly having sexual conversations with a 15-year-old boy. He is accused of claiming that he would meet the boy "to talk," but never did so, nor did he attempt to, according to court documents obtained by 6 News. Fletcher resigned from his position on Sept. 3, one day before the charges were made public.

Fletcher's name remained on the ballot due to Michigan election law.

"Per State Bureau of Elections guidance, the candidate will remain on the ballot. If elected and the candidate chooses not to accept the position, a vacancy will be declared and an appointment can occur," explained Eaton County Clerk Diana Bosworth in an e-mail to 6 News.

If Fletcher declines to accept the role, a vacancy will be declared, allowing an appointment to fill the position.

