Michigan's traditional "I Voted" sticker is getting a makeover this year, and the design that won over the hearts of Michiganders has gone viral across social media.

The design that received the most votes from the contest was created by middle schooler Jane Hynous. It features a werewolf ripping its shirt off in front of an American flag with the phrase "I Voted" written in red, white and blue.

Of the more than 57,000 votes cast, Hynous' design received more than 20,000 votes, as reported by the New York Times. She secured her lead by more than 2,000 votes.

"I didn't want to do something that usually you think of when you think of Michigan," Hynous, 12, told the Times. "I was like, 'Why not make a wolf pulling his shirt off?'"

Hynous' design was shared across various social media platforms when the winners were announced on Sept. 4, where it garnered hundreds of thousands of reactions. In one post to X (formerly Twitter), the sticker was viewed more than 2.4 million times.

The winners of Michigan's first-ever "I Voted" sticker design contest "will be available for clerks to order and give out to voters this fall as the state’s official 2024 Presidential Election stickers." Among them: pic.twitter.com/iCYTHcizEk — Jonathan Oosting (@jonathanoosting) September 4, 2024

"I DEMAND THIS TO BE NATIONWIDE," one user commented under the post. Dozens of other users asked if it was possible for them to purchase the sticker if they did not live in Michigan.

The design was also shared to TikTok where it again garnered thousands of views. In one video by @angusarbuckle going over the contest's winners, users were thrilled to see that the werewolf design had come out on top.

"I would fight the old lady in line to make sure I get that wolf sticker," one user commented. Another wrote, "If my voting location doesn't have these, I'm going to go feral."

We are pleased to announce the winners of the state’s first-ever “I Voted” sticker contest.



The nine winning designs will be available for clerks to order and give out to voters this fall for the Nov. 5 General Election.



Learn more: https://t.co/gDcVRSIl8K pic.twitter.com/DWevfUYdzc — Michigan Department of State (@MichSoS) September 4, 2024

Hynous' design was selected as one of nine winners for the contest. Among these also includes a simple sticker by Gabby Warner that reads, "I Voted yay," with the "e" written backward, and Katelyn Stouffer-Hopkins' design that says, "I'm Cool I Voted," and features an American flag, a person saluting and a smiley face.

A press release from the Michigan Department of State shared that they received more than 480 submissions for the contest. All nine winning stickers will be available for distribution by election officials.