Michigan's 'I Voted' Sticker Contest Winner Goes Viral With Werewolf Design
The design featuring a werewolf ripping off his shirt in front of an American flag received more than 20,000 votes
Michigan's traditional "I Voted" sticker is getting a makeover this year, and the design that won over the hearts of Michiganders has gone viral across social media.
The design that received the most votes from the contest was created by middle schooler Jane Hynous. It features a werewolf ripping its shirt off in front of an American flag with the phrase "I Voted" written in red, white and blue.
Of the more than 57,000 votes cast, Hynous' design received more than 20,000 votes, as reported by the New York Times. She secured her lead by more than 2,000 votes.
"I didn't want to do something that usually you think of when you think of Michigan," Hynous, 12, told the Times. "I was like, 'Why not make a wolf pulling his shirt off?'"
Hynous' design was shared across various social media platforms when the winners were announced on Sept. 4, where it garnered hundreds of thousands of reactions. In one post to X (formerly Twitter), the sticker was viewed more than 2.4 million times.
"I DEMAND THIS TO BE NATIONWIDE," one user commented under the post. Dozens of other users asked if it was possible for them to purchase the sticker if they did not live in Michigan.
The design was also shared to TikTok where it again garnered thousands of views. In one video by @angusarbuckle going over the contest's winners, users were thrilled to see that the werewolf design had come out on top.
"I would fight the old lady in line to make sure I get that wolf sticker," one user commented. Another wrote, "If my voting location doesn't have these, I'm going to go feral."
Hynous' design was selected as one of nine winners for the contest. Among these also includes a simple sticker by Gabby Warner that reads, "I Voted yay," with the "e" written backward, and Katelyn Stouffer-Hopkins' design that says, "I'm Cool I Voted," and features an American flag, a person saluting and a smiley face.
A press release from the Michigan Department of State shared that they received more than 480 submissions for the contest. All nine winning stickers will be available for distribution by election officials.
