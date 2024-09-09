Former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley claims the United States is already dealing with World War III.

She made the comment during an interview on CNBC on Monday morning.

The former United Nations ambassador during the Trump administration cited Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Hamas invading Israel and China's aggression toward Taiwan as reasons.

She then also tried to tie in fentanyl flowing over the border from Mexico and the opioid problem in the United States as part of the war.

"The people responsible, that started this trend, none of that would have happened if we did not have the fall in Afghanistan," Haley claimed. "The world sees (Kamala) Harris as weak."

Haley was on CNBC to explain her support of former president Donald Trump in the November election after spending months attacking him while running against him in the primary elections.

She said that while there is a lot she doesn't like about Trump's policy plans, she says the Democrat's plans are far worse.

Haley also said she has no plan to return to the Trump administration if he wins the election.

"I have no interest," Haley said.