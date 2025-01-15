Former Vice President Mike Pence's conservative advocacy group, Advancing American Freedom (AAF), is sounding the alarm over Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) nomination, citing concerns over his stances on abortion rights.

The move is another instance of Pence distancing himself from Trump.

"While RFK Jr. has made certain overtures to pro-life leaders... there is little reason for confidence at this time," wrote AAF President Tim Chapman and Chairman of the Board Marc Short in a letter obtained by The Daily Wire.

The letter outlines the organization's unease, noting Kennedy's past remarks supporting abortion access, including the right to terminate pregnancies up to full term​​.

The AAF's skepticism centers on Kennedy's potential to shape federal policies on issues like abortion pills and funding for Planned Parenthood.

The organization insists these decisions are critical to maintaining a pro-life agenda, warning that an HHS Secretary without staunch pro-life convictions could steer the nation in the wrong direction.

In discussions with GOP leaders, Kennedy has attempted to reassure pro-life advocates. He reportedly told Missouri Senator Josh Hawley that he would reinstate several Trump-era policies, such as the Mexico City Policy, and ensure all HHS deputies would hold pro-life positions.

"He told me he believes there are far too many abortions in the U.S. and that we cannot be the moral leader of the free world with abortion rates so high," Hawley said per The Daily Wire.

Despite these assurances, AAF remains unconvinced. Their letter notes ongoing questions, including Kennedy's views on abortion at specific developmental stages and his willingness to implement safeguards for abortion drugs. "An HHS Secretary must have a firm commitment to protect unborn children," the letter states.

Trump's endorsement of Kennedy has sparked debate among conservative factions. While some view Kennedy's evolving stance as a step forward, others argue it's a gamble that could jeopardize pro-life gains.

A self-proclaimed MAGA Republican shared on X, "NOBODY CARES WHAT MIKE PENCE THINKS. RFK Jr will do an outstanding job, and should be confirmed!"

Another user, who identifies as MAGA in their X profile description, wrote, "We only take your poor advice as evidence that Trump is headed in the right direction. Confirm RFK."

Senator Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma recounted his conversation with Kennedy, in which the nominee pledged to adhere to Trump's policies. "I'm serving at the will of the President... and I think the country knows where the president is on that," Kennedy said, according to The Daily Wire.

Brian Burch, head of Catholic Vote, suggested Kennedy is working to reconcile his broader beliefs with pro-life principles. "He opposes late term abortion... he would like to work in innovative ways to reduce the number of abortions and helping women to choose life," Burch said.

Many Democrats and public health advocates are upset about Trump's nomination of RFK Jr. for HHS Secretary.

Kennedy, a well-known anti-vaccer, lacks formal qualifications in medicine or public health. He has a history of spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories, including claims that "there's no vaccine that is safe and effective," that vaccines cause autism, and that COVID-19 was "ethnically targeted" to affect white and Black populations more severely while sparing Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people, according to reports.