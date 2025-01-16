Companies looking for more employees who will be there for the long run might want to consider hiring more military veterans.

They are more likely to stick with the same employer for more years than their non-veteran counterparts, according to a new survey.

Asked about the preferred length of time to work for one employer, 28% of veterans said 21 years or more, compared to 27% of non-veterans, according to a workplace wellness survey by the Employee Benefit Research Institute.

Seventeen percent of veterans said they would stay between 16 to 20 years, compared to 11% of non-veterans, and 16% said they would likely stay for 11 years or more, compared to 13% of non-veterans.

More non-veterans than veterans - 21% to 13% - said they preferred to work for an employer for 2 to 5 years.

The two groups were about equal on whether to work for the same employer for between 6 and 10 years - with 25% of veterans and 27% of non-veterans agreeing.

They were tied at 1% on staying with an employer for less than two years.