"Stranger Things" achieved massive success since it premiered in 2016 as it gave birth to several now-pop culture phenomena, including Millie Bobby Brown. But as the final season nears, the actress has prepared to say goodbye to the series.

In an interview with Seventeen last week, the 19-year-old British actress, famously known for her role as Eleven on the hit Netflix show, got candid about her experience and revealed that she's ready to move on from the character she started portraying when she was 12.

"I'm definitely ready to wrap up. I feel like there's a lot of the story that's been told now, and we know of it, it's been in our lives for a very long time," Brown told the outlet.

She continued, "But I'm very ready to say goodbye to this chapter of my life and open new ones up. I'm able to create stories myself that are important to me and focus on the bigger picture. But I'm really grateful [for the show]."

After landing her breakout role as the telepathic teen, Brown starred in another Netflix hit project — "Enola Holmes" in 2020 and its sequel "Enola Homes 2" — alongside Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge and Sam Claflin.

Brown has also managed to balance working in the entertainment industry as an actress and producer with her studies in the human services program at Purdue University In West Lafayette, Indiana.

Reflecting on her recent endeavors, the actress revealed to the outlet that college life is "going great" and that she enjoyed the process of learning.

"With my job being so emotional, it's really nice [just to be] able to detach from that and learn about something that's really interesting for me," she said, adding that she was "aware" of her privilege to have "access to education and to learn more about the things that I want to learn about, and then help others in retrieving that education in communities and areas that young people aren't able to access curriculums. It's just a circle that keeps giving."

"Stranger Things" — the hit Netflix science fiction horror series produced by showrunners Matt Duffer, and Ross Duffer— is gearing up for its fifth and final season. Although the official release date has yet to be announced, several cast members said the show would begin filming again soon.

In January, Brown's co-star and real-life best friend Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on the show, claimed that shooting would kick off in May during a TikTok Live after a fan asked whether or not the production would interfere with his studies.

"No, it's not. I'm done with school in May and starting to shoot in May," Schnapp, 18, said in a video posted by the Twitter fan account @strangertbr. The actor is currently pursuing higher education at The University of Pennsylvania.

It is unclear if Schnapp's claims were true. Meanwhile, David Harbour revealed at the Middle East Film & Comic Con in Abu Dhabi early this month that the production would start by June.

"We're walking into season five. I've got a couple more months to train. We start shooting that in June, though, and that will be the final season," Harbour said according to Collider.

"I did a lot of training for season four. He [Hopper] was in a very specific position, that Russian prison. It was about making him a different guy and sort of shedding a layer of himself physically, mentally, and emotionally. But now he's back in town, he's back in America where they have cheeseburgers, so he will be well-fed," he added.

The 47-year-old "Hellboy" star portrays Detective Jim Hopper on the Netflix series, who is also the adoptive father of Eleven (Brown).

"Stranger Things" holds the record as the most-watched English-language series on the streaming giant, with an accumulated 1,352,090,000 hours viewed in its first 28 days of streaming.