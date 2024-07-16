Boutique asset management firm Kerusso Capital Management is reshaping value-focused investment with a proprietary methodology. Founded in 2021 by investment veteran Randell "Randy" Cain, Jr., CFA, an equity portfolio manager with an MBA from Harvard Business School, and pastor with a Doctor of Ministry from Duke Divinity School. The firm has emerged as an unconventional, benchmark-beating player in an extremely competitive market.

Investment management is a complex industry that puts a large emphasis on client satisfaction and overall returns. As consumers and investors have a heightened interest in embracing the principles of conscious capitalism, the industry is set to transform. Portfolios will hold more diverse, socially responsible assets that may have been overlooked in previous investing strategies. Kerusso Capital Management's unique philosophy for identifying profitable assets is very promising in this landscape.

The boutique asset management firm provides investment advisory services to institutions as well as high-net-worth individuals. However, they offer a refreshing perspective with authentic value-focused long-only equity investment management. Founder Randell "Randy" Cain leverages 31 years of industry experience to build the company's 'seasons of performance' investing strategy. Kerusso Capital Management unravels the maze of traditional investing by creating three categories for possible investments. Depending on market sentiment and conditions, an asset can be undervalued, fairly valued, or overvalued. Kerusso Capital Management strategically acquires assets when at least 30% undervalued, often with an upside potential of 50% or greater, and sells them once they have reached a fair value.

Kerusso Capital Management offers 42 years of collective investing experience. The firm spearheads investment stewardship for clients, colleagues, and shareholders through consistent delivery of alpha. Kerusso Capital Management is a minority and women-owned firm with 70% of equity belonging to employees. The firm currently manages more than $140 million and envisions its portfolio of assets growing steadily. Kerusso Capital Management has maintained an impressive excessive gross return percentage over its benchmark, the Russell 1000 Value, since its inception in 2002.

Randy explains the principles behind the firm's out-of-the-box approach: "Using a wounds-to-scars paradigm which emphasizes the opportunity to learn from painful experiences, Kerusso is the embodiment of every lesson I have learned throughout my investment career," he says. "I have transmuted negative experiences into opportunities for creating growth in our firm through a different approach. Our team is cultivating a culture of collective success that stimulates conversations about how our organization can evolve for the better."

Kerusso Capital Management is seeking strategic investors to continue unlocking value-creating opportunities. Outside of a benchmark-beating portfolio, the firm champions community development programs. Through a partnership with Winston Salem State University, a historically Black college and university, Kerusso Capital Management provides internship opportunities that encourage young and diverse talent to consider entering the field. Randy is passionate about supporting the success of diverse professionals and making investment management more inclusive. He believes these initiatives will improve the industry and the greater business landscape.

Kerusso Capital Management hopes to address shortcomings in the market with a radically different approach to value-focused investment. If you're interested in learning more about the firm and investment opportunities, visit their website for more information.