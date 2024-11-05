Mississippi Officially Becomes Only US State to Have Never Elected a Woman to Congress
Mississippi is officially the only state in the U.S. that has never elected a woman to Congress.
On Tuesday, Republican Julie Fedorchak was elected as the first woman to represent North Dakota in the House of Representatives, making it the 49th state to do so.
She won by a landslide after securing nearly 73% of the votes after running on reducing inflation, securing the border, and protecting citizens' right to keep and bear arms.
Former President Donald Trump endorsed Fedorchak earlier this year.
"An America First Conservative, Julie will work hard to grow the Economy, stop Inflation, cut Taxes and Regulations, secure the Border, support our wonderful Military/Vets, and strongly defend our Critical Oil & Gas Industry," Trump wrote on social media.
The first woman elected to Congress was Republican Jeannette Rankin, who represented Montana in 1916.
Originally published by Latin Times
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
