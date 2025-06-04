Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) admitted she voted for President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill" without realizing it contained a provision she "adamantly opposes" — because she didn't read it before voting.

On Tuesday, Greene came out against a controversial provision in the "One Big, Beautiful Bill" (OBBB) that places a 10-year federal moratorium on state regulation of artificial intelligence, despite voting in favor of the legislation.

Marjorie Taylor Greene admits she didn't read Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' before voting yes on it pic.twitter.com/9rZrEiUhRE — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 4, 2025

"We don't get the full bill text until very close to the time to vote for it," Greene claimed in her defense. "So that was one section that was two pages that I didn't see. And I'm being very transparent and honest about it with everyone."

When she discovered the provision, which bars states from enforcing any law that limits or regulates AI systems in interstate commerce for a decade, Greene took her outrage to X.

"Full transparency, I did not know about this section on pages 278–279," Greene wrote. "I am adamantly OPPOSED to this... I would have voted NO if I had known this was in there."

Greene added that she would not support the bill if the provision remained intact when it returns to the House after Senate revisions, calling it a "violation of state rights" and warning about the dangers of unchecked AI development.

The admission renewed scrutiny over lawmakers' handling of sprawling legislation with varied and far-reaching implications.

Originally published on Latin Times