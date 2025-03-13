KEY POINTS The Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 70% of respondents believe higher tariffs will hike prices in the country

Six in 10 Republicans believe new tariffs will affect grocery prices in the US

Trump's approval ratings are unchanged from the previous poll, but economic concerns are increasing

A growing number of Americans are becoming unpleased with how U.S. President Donald Trump is handling economy matters, a new poll revealed, as the 45th and 47th U.S. president pursues his trade war.

Trump has seen increasing criticism in recent weeks after he imposed tariffs on Canadian, Mexican and Chinese goods, but many of his critics are particularly concerned over tariffs levied upon Canada, one of the country's closest allies and major trade partner.

Americans Are Getting Frustrated Over Trump's 'Erratic' Economic Actions

Around 57% of Americans, including one in three Republicans, said Trump's policies on the economy are becoming too "erratic," as per a new Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The poll further found that 70% of the respondents, including six in 10 Republicans, are expecting price hikes on a variety of goods and groceries at home, as driven by higher tariffs.

Overall, 44% of the respondents said they approved of Trump's actions as president. The approval ratings are unchanged from the previous Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted earlier this month.

On the other hand, the numbers, especially those on Trump's policies around the economy, signal shifting views on how Trump's trade war is affecting American consumers.

Trump did say during his campaign that he will levy tariffs on countries he believes are not engaging in fair trade with the U.S., but Americans were unsuspecting of the massive impact the tariffs would have on stock markets.

Trump Tariffs Affect Asian Stocks, G7 Atmosphere

Beyond the U.S., there is also growing fear about the possible impact of Trump's global trade war that has drawn retaliation from Canada and incoming retaliatory duties from the European Union.

Asian stocks wobbled Thursday after Trump threatened more tariffs if the EU pursues its April "countermeasures" on Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum products.

At a Group of 7 (G7) meeting Thursday, it is expected that Canada will raise the issue of tariffs.

Trump's statements on turning Canada into the 51st U.S. state have caused concerns among global leaders, shaking long-standing alliances.

It remains to be seen how Trump's approval ratings will be affected in the coming weeks as he vowed to push his trade war forward despite criticism not just from the world but also from within his own turf.