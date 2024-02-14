In the ever-changing landscape of the housing market, the specter of rising mortgage rates emerges once again, casting a shadow over prospective homebuyers and refinancers alike. After a brief downtime during the holiday season, mortgage rates have resumed their upward movement, prompting a substantial drop in mortgage demand.

According to Wednesday's data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), total mortgage application volume experienced a 2.3% dip last week compared to the previous week. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages, a benchmark for many homebuyers, rose to 6.87%, marking the highest rate observed since early December 2023. This lift, albeit modest, has been enough to give hiatus to potential borrowers, particularly those considering refinancing opportunities.

Applications for mortgage refinancing, which are especially sensitive to fluctuations in interest rates, dropped by 2% for the week. Despite this dip, they remained 12% higher than the same period last year, signifying the enduring appeal of securing lower mortgage payments amid rising rates. However, many current borrowers are still sitting pretty with historically low rates, dampening the urgency for many to refinance.

Joel Kan, an economist at the MBA, noted this subdued activity to the twin challenges of elevated mortgage rates and persistently low housing inventory. The combination of these factors has conspired to deteriorate affordability and restrict options for prospective buyers, attributing to the flat performance in the housing market.

A recent report from Redfin further confirmed the trend, disclosing an 8% decrease in pending home sales over the past four weeks compared to the same period last year. Chen Zhao, Redfin's economic research lead, stated that while there has been some recovery in house hunting activity, it hasn't been as robust as expected for this time of year. Zhao attributed this mild response to the resurgence in mortgage rates and adverse weather conditions across many parts of the country, impeding potential homebuyers from venturing out.

The recent spike in mortgage rates was compounded by a government report on inflation, which exhibited persistently high inflation figures. In response, the average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 7.08%, according to Mortgage News Daily.

Matthew Graham, chief operating officer at Mortgage News Daily, described the bond market's immediate and forceful reaction to the inflation data, leading to a subsequent increase in mortgage rates throughout the day. As the situation continues to evolve, all eyes remain on the trajectory of mortgage rates and its implications for the broader housing sector.