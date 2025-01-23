Most of Donald Trump's 26 executive orders, signed his first day in office on Jan. 20, are pulled directly from Project 2025, despite his previously claim accusing the agenda as "seriously extreme".

Throughout his reelection campaign, the president distanced himself from the conservative initiative created by The Heritage Foundation, claiming "the severe right came up with this Project 2025."

"Very, very conservative. Sort of the opposite of the radical left. You have the radical left and the radical right. They came up with this. I don't know what it is," Trump said at a campaign event in Michigan in July 2024, according to NBC News. "Then you read some of these things and they are seriously extreme. But I don't know anything about it. I don't want to know anything about it."

However, 16 of Trump's 26 executive orders reflect intentions outlined in the 900-page playbook for Project 2025, which ultimately aims to expand the Republican president's power while championing ultraconservatism, Truthout reported.

A graphic circulating the internet showed which of Trump's executive orders are directly pulled from Project 2025. They include raising prescription drugs prices, ending climate protections and increasing Arctic drilling.

please look at this list, he’s already done so many of these things two days into his term. he’s tried to deny it, but he’s literally invoking project 2025 pic.twitter.com/H35j61YlvP — ana (@lilslibray) January 22, 2025

Additionally, the president's massive immigrant deportations, which started in big cities across the nation on Tuesday, end to birthright citizenship and ban on travelers from predominantly Muslim or Arab countries were also pulled directly from the playbook.

"Project 2025 was the conservative movement's unapologetic blueprint for building an authoritarian presidency," James Goodwin, policy director at the Center for Progressive Reform, told Truthout. "And these day-one actions are the Trump administration's first concrete steps toward realizing that vision."

Originally published by Latin Times