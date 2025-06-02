Billionaire Trump ally Elon Musk was ridiculed by social media users after he told reporters that he received a black eye from letting his 5-year-old son, nicknamed "Lil X," punch him in the face.

Musk attended a White House news conference alongside President Donald Trump on Friday, where he was asked about his eye by a reporter. The Tesla CEO was visibly bruised right by his eye as he stood next to Trump during the event in the Oval Office.

Elon Musk's 5-year-old son, X, punched him so hard he got a black eye😂



Reporter: "Mr. Musk, is your eye okay?"



Elon: "Well, I wasn't anywhere near France... I was just walking around with Lil X, and I said, 'Go ahead,' punch me in the face, and he did. Turns out even a… pic.twitter.com/m7u2PSTluy — George (@BehizyTweets) May 30, 2025

"Mr. Musk, is your eye okay? What happened to your eye? I notice there's a bruise there," asked the reporter.

"I was just walking around with Lil X, and I said, 'Go ahead, punch me in the face,' and he did. Turns out even a 5-year-old punching you in the face actually does-- That was X," Musk explained.

"If you knew X, X could do it," Trump added.

"But I didn't really feel much at the time and then I guess it bruises up," he continued.

Social media users quickly took to online platforms to mock the world's richest man for the injury.

"So even his son has no respect for him," one user chided.

So even his son has no respect for him. — Old_Crow2 (@Oldcrow07) May 30, 2025

"As much as it would bring me great pleasure if his kid really did punch him and gave him that black eye, I am inclined to believe, much like everything else he says, it's a lie," said another.

As much as it would bring me great pleasure if his kid really did punch him and gave him that black eye, I am inclined to believe, much like everything else he says, it’s a lie. — Where’s My Sass? (@SassWhere) May 30, 2025

"That's when you know your child thinks you're an idiot... Hah!" one user joked.

That's when you know your child thinks you're an idiot... Hah! — andre ferguson (@Dre_Skeezy) May 30, 2025

"He IS your son, Elon...lol," another wrote.

He IS your son,Elon...lol — DEBBIE MUSILLAMI (@Whittlekitty) May 31, 2025

Friday was Musk's final official day as a special government employee, with him receiving a large key inside a wooden box from the president as a token of his appreciation.

Though the White House repeatedly stated that Musk was not the Department of Government Efficiency's formal leader, many argued that he operated as such and was the most well-known representative of DOGE.

Originally published on Latin Times