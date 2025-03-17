KEY POINTS 54% of the respondents said they believe the government is 'generally' not headed in the right direction

51% disapprove of Trump's performance, as opposed to 47% who still approve

Only 44% approve of his economic policies, compared to 54% who disapprove

53% disapprove of Trump's foreign policies, and only 45% approve

45% of Americans have a 'very negative' view of Elon Musk, as opposed to 26% who have a 'very positive' view of him

More respondents disapprove of the DOGE than those who approve of the unit

More than half of Americans disapprove of U.S. President Donald Trump's performance in the first few months of his second presidency, and most U.S. voters are not so pleased with his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief either, new polling revealed Sunday.

A national NBC News poll revealed that American voters are starting to feel that the country is not headed in the right direction – 54% to 44% who believe the United States is "generally" on the right track.

Trump Approval Ties Highest He's Ever Had

While the 47th U.S. president's approval rating tied the highest he's ever logged at 47%, there are still more registered U.S. voters who disapprove of his handling of the presidency.

A total of 51% of the respondents disapprove of his performance, with 46% who "strongly disapprove" of how he has been leading the country so far.

In contrast, 37% strongly approve of his actions, and only 10% "somewhat approve" of what he has done some two months since he took power.

Divided Views on Trump's Handling of Border, Foreign Policy, and Economy

In terms of his handling of border security and immigration, 55% approve and 43% disapprove, suggesting more American voters are inclined to his stringent immigration and border rules.

On foreign policy, 53% disapprove, as opposed to 45% who approve of how he has been handling the matter.

Finally, 54% of the respondents disapprove of his handling of the economy, compared to 44% who approve of his economic policies, reflecting souring views on his trade war and its impact on American consumers.

As for inflation and the current cost of living in the world's most powerful nation, 55% disapprove, compared to 42% who approve of the Trump government's handling of product prices and living costs.

There are also 55% of respondents who disapprove (42% approve) of how the president has been responding to the war in Ukraine, suggesting there are still more Americans who may be leaning on supporting Ukraine as it fights against Russia.

To further highlight the sentiments of the American voting public, the poll revealed that a staggering 69% have a "very negative" view of Russian President Vladimir Putin, compared to 17% who have the same view of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

'Very Negative' Views of Trump, Elon Musk

While Trump and his DOGE chief Elon Musk have continuously said many people agree with their actions in recent weeks in terms of government downsizing that has mostly affected federal workers and some critical foreign funding programs, the latest polling do not reflect their statements.

A total of 45% of the respondents have a "very negative" view of Trump, as opposed to 36% who have a "very positive" view of him.

As for the tech billionaire who has been dubbed "President Musk" at times by critics, 45% of American voters have a "very negative" view of him, and only 26% have a "very positive" view of the Tesla CEO.

40% of the respondents have a "very negative" view of the DOGE itself, as opposed to 30% who have a "very positive" stance on the government audit department.

Poll Results Align with Earlier Polling

Sunday's poll results mirror a Reuters/Ipsos poll last week that revealed 57% of American voters, including one in three Republicans, believe the president's economic policies are becoming too "erratic."

Democratic lawmakers have often been vocal about their disapproval of Trump's policies, but recent polling results highlight growing echoes from the American public as the aging president continues to levy tariffs on some of the country's largest trade partners.