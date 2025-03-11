Elon Musk turned the White House into a "Tesla ad" on Tuesday as he paraded a fleet of Tesla vehicles for President Donald Trump to view.

The president promised to buy a Tesla vehicle in light of the electric vehicle company's stocks tumbling as consumers boycott its products in protest of Musk's growing influence in the U.S. government despite the CEO not being an elected official.

This month, Musk's network dropped by more than $100 billion as Tesla stocks fell from an all-time high of $480 in December 2024 to $220 in March 2025, Forbes reported.

Trump stepped in on Monday with a Truth Social post to encourage "Republicans, Conservatives, and all great Americans" to support Musk while the "Radical Left Lunatics...illegally and collusively boycott Tesla."

"In any event, I'm going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American," Trump added, and he stuck to his word on Tuesday.

A parade of Tesla vehicles, including a Cybertruck and red, blue and silvers sedans. Trump wrote a check for the red sedan, which costs around $80,000, and said he would leave it in the White House's driveway for his staff to drive, according to AP News.

Social media users were stunned by the openly self-serving demonstration amid a crashing stock market, increasing tariffs, and Musk threatening to end Social Security Income while Americans march for Mahmoud Khalil, a U.S. citizen whose First Amendment rights were violated by the Trump administration.

"Donald Trump is literally running a Tesla ad in front of the White House to help Elon's failing stock," Keith Edwards, a political strategist, stated in an X post Tuesday. "This entire administration is a scam," he added.

Donald Trump is literally running a Tesla ad in front of the White House to help Elon’s failing stock.



This entire administration is a scam. pic.twitter.com/TuZX6f26RB — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) March 11, 2025

White House officials also took to social media to share the news.

"Get in, patriots—we have a country to save. @ElonMusk helps President Trump pick his new @Tesla," the post read.

Get in, patriots—we have a country to save.🇺🇸@ElonMusk helps President Trump pick his new @Tesla! pic.twitter.com/VxdKMsOBjW — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 11, 2025

Originally published by Latin Times