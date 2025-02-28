Elon Musk's Grok AI chatbot has drawn an alarming historical parallel— President Trump's combative meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where Trump scrapped a deal that could have ended Russia's war, bears a "significant similarity" to the appeasement policies toward Hitler that led to World War II.

The AI's remarks surfaced after Friday's meeting, where Trump repeatedly berated Zelenskyy, downplayed the threat of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and warned the Ukrainian leader he was "gambling with World War III."

As Zelenskyy tried to maintain diplomacy, the tense exchange left many arguing that Trump himself is steering the world toward catastrophe.

When an X user asked Grok AI whether Trump's push for a ceasefire with Putin resembled failed WWII appeasement strategies, the chatbot didn't hold back:

"It seems likely that Trump's ceasefire negotiations with Putin resemble WW2 appeasement, given Putin's history of breaking ceasefires," the AI stated. It continued, "Research suggests both involve compromising with aggressive leaders, risking further demands rather than lasting peace."

The chatbot compared Trump's push for Ukraine to surrender territory and drop NATO ambitions to the failed appeasement of Hitler in the 1930s, which only emboldened the dictator: "The policy of appeasement in the 1930s involved Britain and France making territorial and other concessions to Adolf Hitler to avoid war. This strategy, notably the Munich Agreement of 1938, aimed to satisfy Hitler's demands, such as the annexation of the Sudetenland, in hopes of preventing a larger conflict. However, it failed as Hitler continued his expansion."

"The February 28, 2025, meeting with Zelenskyy was hostile, highlighting tensions over Trump's approach, which may pressure Ukraine into concessions," Grok added.

Grok says Trump's appeasement could cause WW3.https://t.co/1faqlnECqk — Robert 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@Bretosionic) February 28, 2025

Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy quickly unraveled. He accused Zelenskyy of being ungrateful for U.S. aid, while the Ukrainian leader tried to remain composed. Tensions escalated when a reporter asked Trump how he'd respond if Russia broke a ceasefire. Trump launched into a tirade, insisting Russia had never broken a deal with him, claiming they shared a strong relationship after enduring "hell together."

Trump later took to Truth Social, claiming Zelenskyy "disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office" and that the Ukrainian leader was "not ready for peace."

Trump refuses to call Putin a dictator, raising concerns from former National Security Council official Alexander Vindman, who warns that Trump's eagerness to push Putin's agenda could have dangerous consequences.

"What does Putin have on Trump that he's willing to bend over backwards to support Putin's agenda?" Vindman asked. "It doesn't make a huge amount of sense. He's not getting anything for it right now."

"They may or may not have dirt on him, but they don't have to use it," Vindman added. "He has aspirations to be the kind of leader that Putin is, and so he admires him."