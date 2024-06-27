NASA has granted Elon Musk's SpaceX an $843-million contract to develop a vehicle capable of safely deorbiting the International Space Station (ISS) for its planned destruction around 2030.

This task, initially intended for Russia's thrusters, will now be managed by a U.S.-built craft under NASA's supervision, according to Reuters.

SpaceX's new project, named the U.S. Deorbit Vehicle, is designed to deorbit the ISS, ensuring that its re-entry into Earth's atmosphere minimizes risks to populated areas.

NASA will assume ownership of this craft and oversee the deorbiting process.

The ISS, a collaboration primarily between the United States and Russia, has been continuously manned by government astronauts for approximately 24 years. However, the station's aging infrastructure has led NASA and its international partners to target 2030 for its retirement.

The U.S., Japan, Canada, and the European Space Agency have committed to supporting the ISS through 2030, while Russia has agreed to remain a partner until 2028, the maximum lifespan for its hardware, according to Roscosmos.

Despite geopolitical tensions, including Russia's conflict with Ukraine, the ISS has remained a beacon of international scientific cooperation, orbiting about 250 miles above Earth.

This collaboration relies heavily on a technical interdependency: Russian thrusters maintain the ISS's orbital altitude, while U.S. solar arrays provide its power.

Originally, the deorbiting responsibility fell to these Russian thrusters. However, recent geopolitical developments have prompted NASA to seek an independent deorbit capability, preparing for the possibility that Russia might exit the partnership early or become unable to fulfill this role.

The U.S. deorbit strategy has gained urgency due to increasing political pressure to secure contingency plans amidst deteriorating U.S.-Russia relations.

Beyond 2030, NASA is investing in the development of privately built space stations to ensure continued U.S. presence in low-Earth orbit. Companies like Airbus and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin are part of these early efforts.

Although the market for private space stations remains uncertain, U.S. officials stress the importance of a commercial replacement for the ISS to remain competitive with China's new space station in low-Earth orbit.

In addition to low-Earth orbit ventures, NASA and China are also engaged in a race to the moon.

NASA, with significant investments and partnerships with various countries and companies, including SpaceX, aims to return humans to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972.