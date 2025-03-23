A U.S. warship has been deployed to help "to restore territorial integrity at the U.S. southern border," according to the U.S. Northern Command.

The destroyer USS Spruance departed Naval Base San Diego on March 22 to support operations at the southern border. The deployment will focus on combating maritime-related terrorism, weapons proliferation, transnational crime, piracy, environmental destruction and illegal seaborne immigration.

"USS Spruance's deployment as part of U.S. Northern Command's southern border mission brings additional capability and expands the geography of unique military capabilities working with the Department of Homeland Security," said Gen. Gregory Guillot, Commander, U.S. Northern Command.

"With Spruance off the West Coast and USS Gravely in the Gulf of America, our maritime presence contributes to the all-domain, coordinated DOD response to the Presidential Executive Order and demonstrates our resolve to achieve operational control of the border," he said.

The Spruance returned in December from a deployment to the Indo-Pacific and Middle East three months ago. During that five-month deployment the Spurance was part of efforts to "degrade Houthi capabilities, defend U.S. forces, and sailed alongside allies and partners to promote security, stability and prosperity."

The Spruance deployment is part of President Trump's increased focus on southern border security. The president last week deployed the USS Gravely, a guided-missile destroyer, to assist with border security and interdiction efforts, Stars and Stripes reported.

Originally published on Latin Times