Participants for all the events on NBA All-Star Weekend 2023 have been revealed. Some of the league's best young players will be part of the slam dunk contest, 3-point contest and skills challenge in Utah.

The 3-point contest might be the most star-studded event of NBA All-Star Weekend 2023, aside from the actual game. Half of the participants were selected to play in this year's All-Star Game.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton and Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen will all partake in the dunk contest 24 hours before suiting up for the All-Star Game. Tatum is an All-Star starter for the third straight year. Lillard is a seven-time All-Star.

Pacers sharpshooter Buddy Hield is the lone former 3-point contest champion in the field. Miami Heat guard and reigning Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro will be in the contest. Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter and Trail Blazers Anfernee Simons are part of the event, as well. Hield and Simons lead the league in total 3-pointers made.

The slam dunk contest is usually the most highly anticipated event of All-Star Weekend, though this year's event doesn't feature any marquee names.

Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is in his third year and has the most experience of the 2023 slam dunk participants. New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III is averaging 13.1 points per game and is probably the best overall player in the contest.

Mac McClung was just signed to the Philadelphia 76ers roster and hasn't played a single NBA game this season but he still managed to make the slam dunk contest field. New York Knicks center Jericho Sims is in the contest and the team's lone representative on All-Star Saturday night.

The skills challenge is the least popular of the All-Star Weekend competitions. It features three teams of three players.

The Antetokounmpo brothers have their own team, even though they aren't all NBA players. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thanasis Antetokounmpo have been teammates since 2019. Alex Antetokounmpo plays for the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks' G-League affiliate, and rounds out the skills challenge team.

Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton make up Team Jazz. Team Rookies features Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey and Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. The rookies were all top-five picks in the 2022 NBA Draft.

NBA All-Star Saturday Night starts at 8 p.m. ET from Utah's Vivint Arena. It will air live on TNT.