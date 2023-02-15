After the Kevin Durant trade, the 2023 NBA playoffs could be Chris Paul's best and last chance to win a championship with the Phoenix Suns. There were rumors that the Suns put Paul in trade offers before last week's deadline, and the veteran's future with the team remains uncertain.

The Suns immediately became Western Conference favorites by adding Durant to a core that includes Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. It's championship-or-bust for Phoenix after giving up two of its best young players and four first-round picks. If the Suns come up short and want to make a significant roster change, Paul is an obvious candidate to be moved.

"Whether it's in the offseason, next season... they could look to move on at the point guard position but for right now, Chris Paul is gonna man that spot..."@ShamsCharania on Chris Paul's future with the #Suns#RunItBack pic.twitter.com/rmVSpDW4Yt — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) February 15, 2023

Phoenix could look to move on from Paul in the offseason or during next season, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Suns pursued upgrades at point guard in Kyrie Irving and Fred VanVleet. Phoenix even offered to send Paul to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Irving, Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported.

Only about half of Paul's $30.8 million salary for the 2023-24 season is fully guaranteed. If the Suns don't trade Paul, they could potentially release the veteran and use the stretch provision to spread the salary that he's owed over multiple years.

One year removed from making his 14th All-Star team, Paul remains incredibly productive. Injuries will prevent him from playing more than 65 games for the second straight year, and Paul's stats are down across the board.

Paul might be in a new stage of his career as he approaches his 38th birthday. In his 18th season, Paul is averaging a career-low 13.9 points per game. His 46.2% shooting on two-point field goals is his worst percentage in 16 years.

"There's a lot of pressure on Chris Paul now." 👀



What will it take for the new-look Suns to win a title? pic.twitter.com/4e0s4xD45K — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 14, 2023

There are still plenty of nights when Paul looks like one of the league's best point guards. Paul had 17 points and 19 assists Tuesday in a 120-109 win over the Sacramento Kings. Paul is averaging 9.0 assists compared to just 2.1 turnovers per game.

With Durant and Booker averaging a combined 56.5 points per game, Paul doesn't have to score a lot of points in order for the Suns to win most games. Twice in the last seven games, Paul has been held to fewer than four points.

Paul led the Suns to the 2021 NBA Finals and the league's best regular-season record in 2022. Phoenix failed to win a championship both times.

The Suns are 32-27 and the West's No. 4 seed with one game left until the All-Star break.