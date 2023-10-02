KEY POINTS SM Entertainment is slated to debut its newest boy group, NCT NEW TEAM (tentative name)

NCT NEW TEAM members will meet their fans through a pre-debut tour starting Oct. 8

One of its supposed-to-debut members has left the group due to health reasons

SM Entertainment announced through SM Town Global's X account Monday that NCT NEW TEAM's pre-debut member Jungmin will no longer debut with the group.

According to SM Entertainment, Jungmin recently stopped practicing and participating in the group's activities because of health reasons and the need to focus on treatment.

After discussing with Jungmin, his family and the medical staff, the agency decided that Jungmin would no longer join NCT NEW TEAM.

"After considering Jungmin's health as the top priority, Jungmin decided not to join NCT NEW TEAM but to return as a trainee and concentrate on his recovery," SM Entertainment's statement read, per an English translation by a verified fan account.

"We will focus on [Jungmin's] treatment and recovery so that [he] can engage in new activities in good health," the agency added.

With this, NCT NEW TEAM will be active as six members instead. The soon-to-debut K-Pop boy group will hold a pre-debut tour and meet the fans starting Oct. 8.

"Therefore, NCT NEW TEAM will be active as 6 members. We are preparing our best to show our fans a good performance, so please give us warm support and a lot of interest," SM Entertainment concluded.

haechan announced that the new nct team will have a pre-stage at nct nation in tokyo!



nct tokyo final line up (7 members): sion, yushi, riku, sakuya, daeyoung, jungmin, and ryo pic.twitter.com/LFOMKpSMtA — da ᵔⰙᵔ (@haechanprints) September 6, 2023

On Sept. 7, "NCT Universe: LASTART" announced the final seven members who will debut in NCT's new unit.

The seven members included in the final lineup were Sion, Yushi, Riku, Sakuya, Daeyoung, Jungmin and Ryo.

Jungmin was included in the set of 10 NCT trainees announced to participate in the survival show, "NCT Universe: LASTART" last July and was included in the survival show's final lineup, which was announced in September.

After the announcement of Jungmin's departure from NCT NEW TEAM, fans shared their thoughts and reactions online.

This is so sad. I feel so bad for Jungmin, who was a wonderful talent who loved singing, and for the members and friends he was close to. I hope J-Czennie give the new team lots of love during their tour. Leader Sion & new team, fighting! Jungmin, fighting! 🫶🏽 https://t.co/DZr46ZJh8Z — oceanairstream (@oceanairstream) October 2, 2023

"This is so sad. I feel so bad for Jungmin, who was a wonderful talent who loved singing, and for the members and friends he was close to. I hope J-Czennie gives the new team lots of love during their tour. Leader Sion & new team, fighting! Jungmin, fighting," one fan tweeted.

"People should understand that preparing for a debut and being [a] full-fledged artist isn't easy. It can take [a] toll on your body. Jungmin-ah, please take care and never lose sight of your dream. One day we will see you on stage again, and we will cheer for you. Hwaiting, Jungmin! 🐻," another fan said.

"Jungmin, I hope [you] can be strong and survive until you finally debut again. Get well soon," commented a third fan.