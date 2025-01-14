Fresh sexual assault allegations have been raised against award-winning English novelist Neil Gaiman, adding to the growing controversy surrounding the celebrated author.

Following initial reports last year, four new accusations have surfaced, adding to the claims from women who allege sexual misconduct by the 64-year-old author of 'The Sandman,' 'Good Omens,' 'American Gods' and 'Coraline.' These new allegations, detailed in a Vulture investigation, reportedly include supporting evidence such as texts, diary entries, emails, and police communications, USA Today reported.

Among the accusers is Scarlett Pavlovich, who served as a nanny for Gaiman's second wife, Amanda Palmer, and their son in 2022. Pavlovich alleges that Gaiman assaulted her in a bathtub on his property. After unexpectedly joining her in the bath, she claims Gaiman initiated conversation before physically assaulting her and instructing her to call him "master."

Pavlovich later informed Palmer about the alleged abuse, including rape. Palmer was reportedly shocked and suggested Gaiman seek counseling, which Vulture reports he never did.

Pavlovich filed a police report in January 2023 alleging sexual assault, though a spokesperson indicated that the "matter has been closed."

Gaiman's representatives have responded to the allegations, asserting that the incidents were "consensual."

Another woman, Kendall, claims Gaiman forced himself on her and kissed her on a tour bus in 2012. One woman, Kendra Stout, described a relationship with Gaiman that began in 2003 and, according to her, turned physically abusive, including instances of beatings and rough sex. Stout recounted an incident where Gaiman allegedly ignored her refusal to have sex due to a painful urinary tract infection.

The first public wave of allegations emerged last year in a podcast by the U.K. media outlet Tortoise, titled "Master: the allegations against Neil Gaiman." These initial five allegations detailed instances of alleged sexual assault against women, many of whom were in their 20s at the time of the alleged incidents, while Gaiman was in his 40s or older.

Some of the women were fans of his work, while others had professional connections to him.

Gaiman's Feminist Persona vs. Allegations

Gaiman has cultivated a reputation as a leading figure in modern comic books, notably attracting a significant female readership. Lila Shapiro, the author of the New York Magazine report, highlighted the stark contrast between Gaiman's public image as a feminist writer and the allegations against him.

"Gaiman has for decades described himself as a feminist writer. He is someone who spoke specifically to women, who women felt seen by, and who women felt safe with. So I knew immediately there's this dissonance between who he says he is and these stories," Shapiro said.

Shadow Of BDSM And Consent

Many of the allegations against Gaiman involve elements of BDSM. As Shapiro writes, BDSM culture emphasizes "a culture with a set of long-standing norms, the most important of which is that all parties must eagerly and clearly consent to the overall dynamic as well as to each act before they engage in it,"

However, seven of the eight women stated they had no interest in BDSM, despite, in some cases, participating in such activities.

"The defining feature of BDSM is consent, and there's actually more emphasis on consent than outside BDSM. If just one party consents, then it's not BDSM but abuse," says Shapiro.

Impact On Gaiman's Career

While Gaiman has new series and seasons slated for release on Amazon Prime and Netflix this year, the allegations have impacted some of his projects.

Reports suggest that Disney has paused its film adaptation of 'The Graveyard Book,' while the 'Good Omens' series on Amazon Prime is reportedly concluding with a shorter format than the originally planned third season. Netflix has not yet commented on the future of its 'Sandman' adaptation.

These developments come amid an ongoing, contentious divorce, contentious divorce and custody battle with Palmer, now in its fifth year.