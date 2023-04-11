KEY POINTS Ben Affleck promoted his new film "Air" on the Spanish radio network Cadena Ser

The "Air" actor and director solely spoke Spanish, leaving social media users impressed

Some netizens joked that Affleck should teach his Latina wife Jennifer Lopez Spanish

Ben Affleck is being praised for his ability to speak Spanish, with some social media users joking that he "should teach" his Latina wife, Jennifer Lopez.

Affleck recently went viral on social media after he promoted his new film "Air" on the Spanish radio network Cadena Ser, which posted his interview online on April 3. Clips from the sitdown, during which Affleck solely spoke Spanish, have since garnered millions of views on TikTok and Twitter.

Fans and social media users were left impressed by the "Gone Girl" actor's seemingly fluent Spanish chops.

"[It's] an example of how to get respect from Spanish-speaking communities and promote your movie," one TikTok user commented. "Something the rest of artists should do."

"Is Ben Mexican?" someone else asked, with another TikToker asking, "Why [does] he sound Cuban?"

"So smooth, dare I say...fluent?" one Twitter user wrote.

Some social media users trolled his wife, claiming that Affleck speaks better Spanish than Lopez despite her Puerto Rican roots.

"He speaks better Spanish than his wife," one person commented. Another claimed, "He speaks Spanish very well! Even better than his wife. And she is 'Latina.'"

"He should teach JLo some Spanish," a third user joked. "He didn't learn that from Jennifer Lopez," another user wrote, along with face with tears of joy emojis.

Lopez was born in the Bronx to Puerto Rican parents.

"I speak English and that was my first language," she said in a previous interview with Billboard. "But one of the beautiful things about being in the public eye, because I didn't grow up speaking Spanish in my household, I had to learn to speak it. And it has been one of the best choices in my life."

The singer-actress released her first Spanish album "Como Ama una Mujer" in 2007. Though Spanish isn't her first language, Lopez has always been proud of being Latina.

"It's just who I was. And I think my mother and my family raised me to be proud of who I was. And so, when I went into these worlds, like Hollywood, where we were not represented at all, I almost felt like a unicorn," she told "Today" last year. "And I was just like, 'You know what? I'm Latina. I'm Jennifer Lopez from the Bronx and my parents are Puerto Rican, I'm Puerto Rican.'"

She continued, "I was just proud of that. And it was important to me because it did form everything of who I was. It made me feel special ... Even the whole, kind of, body thing was such a thing. It was like, everybody was like size zero models, tall, blonde, you know, beautiful, a certain type of beauty, but there was other types of beauty that I grew up with."

On the other hand, Affleck, who starred in and directed "Air," has spoken Spanish since he was a teenager. He learned the language when he and his family lived in Mexico for a year.