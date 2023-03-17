KEY POINTS Ben Affleck said he had a good time at the 2023 Grammys

He told Jennifer Lopez he would slide away if the camera started rolling at them

Lopez reportedly told him, "You better f--king not leave"

Ben Affleck got candid on what really happened at the 2023 Grammys with his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

Affleck made headlines after attending the Grammys because many netizens noticed he looked miserable at the star-studded event. There was also a viral video of him and Lopez talking. The latter seemingly snapped at him after he whispered something to her.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter for a new feature, Lopez's husband shared what really happened at the event. When asked if he minded the memes, Affleck said, "No."

"I had a good time at the Grammys. My wife was going, and I thought, 'Well, there'll be good music. It might be fun,'" Affleck said.

"At movie award shows, it's speeches and, like, sound-mixing webinars. But I thought this would be fun. I saw [Grammy host Trevor Noah approach], and I was like, 'Oh, God.' They were framing us in this shot, but I didn't know they were rolling."

Affleck and Lopez had a viral clip on TikTok, with many speculating they were fighting because she didn't look happy and even tapped his chest after hearing something from him. Forensic lipreader Jeremy Freeman told Entertainment Tonight that Lopez told Affleck, "Stop. Look more friendly. Look motivated." He allegedly responded, "I might."

Affleck clarified what was going on between him and Lopez at the time.

"I leaned into her, and I was like, 'As soon they start rolling, I'm going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.' She goes, 'You better f--king not leave,'" Affleck shared, recounting their conversation.

"That's a husband-and-wife thing. I mean, some of it is, I'm like, 'All right, who is this act?' Like, I don't keep up. My wife does, obviously. And yeah, it is your wife's work event."

Affleck's miserable look at the Grammys received mixed responses from the netizens. There were several memes of the "Argo" actor from the ceremony.

"However bad of a day you're having, I promise you're not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now," one joked on Twitter.

Affleck admitted that there were times when he attended events and got pissed and bored. However, he felt that at the Grammys, many were taking his alcohol problems to the next level.

"I've gone to award shows and been drunk, a bunch. Nobody ever once said I'm drunk. [But at the Grammys] they were like, 'He's drunk,'" he shared. "And I thought, that's interesting. That raises a whole other thing about whether or not it's wise to acknowledge addiction because there's a lot of compassion, but there is still a tremendous stigma, which is often quite inhibiting. I do think it disincentivizes people from making their lives better."

Lopez had also dismissed the various rumors about Affleck's alleged sad disposition at the Grammys. The "Let's Get Loud" singer took to Instagram and shared some highlights from the event. In the caption, she wrote, "Always the best time with my love, my husband."

She also poked fun at Affleck's face when she shared the movie trailer of his new film "Air." Lopez added a cover image for the post showing Affleck's character frowning and a text that read: "My husband's happy face."