New footage from the helicopter crash in the Hudson River on Thursday shows the most clear image yet of the moment in which the aircraft fell into frigid waters as the rotor flew off.

The images show the cabin falling into 50-degree water as shocked pedestrians look on, with the rotor making a splash shortly after. Six people died as a result, including the pilot and a Spanish family of five who were reportedly celebrating the birthday of one of the children.

Oh my Lord.



A helicopter tumbles from the sky...



Six people reported dead. #Manhatten#NewYork pic.twitter.com/wv7UzakBZM — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) April 10, 2025

A state lawmaker is calling for a ban on helicopter tours over New York City following the crash, with Sen. Brad Holyman-Sigal saying the tragedy could have been even worse had the aircraft fallen on a densely-populated area. He said only first responder and press should be allowed to circle over the city. "There's no reason to allow tourists and tour flight operators to use our valuable precious airspace," Holyman-Sigal told ABC 7 New York.

"The danger is that FAA regulates airspace above 500 feet, so the city and state are prohibited from passing laws that make tourist choppers safer," the lawmaker added. The New York Post recalled that 25 people have died in the city as a result of sightseeing helicopter crashes over the past 40 years.

Spanish outlet El Diario detailed that the Spanish family was comprised of Siemens executive Agustin Escobar, Merce Camprubi Montal and their three children. They booked the activity to celebrate the birthday of one of the children after arriving from Barcelona.

The pilot, who has not been identified, told the base shortly after taking off that they were running out of fuel. The helicopter crash moments later, splitting in half a little over 15 minutes after taking off.

"I was walking by and the helicopter went down at 45-degree angle," said New York resident Eric Campoverde. "Big splash -- it was very scary.

"It sounded like a sonic boom," said another witness, who further claimed to have watched the "helicopter splitting in two with the rotor flying off."

A similar incident occurred in 2018, when a sightseeing helicopter crashed into the East River by New York City, killing five passengers. In 2019, a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River after refueling. The 35-year-old pilot, who was the only person on the helicopter, survived with minor injuries.

Originally published on Latin Times